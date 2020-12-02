MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said “the impact on the right and liberties of individuals is appropriate in the circumstances” during the State Government’s second reading of the bill that would prevent Chris Hooper from becoming mayor.

Chris Hooper.

Investigations into a suspicious fire which consumed parts of Rockhampton State High School overnight remain

Rockhampton State School cordoned off with police tape.

From country races to celebrations on the riverbank, a party at The Goat and relaxation at Great Keppel Island, there are ample events to choose from in the region for New Years.

The team behind Capricorn Food and Wine Festival Inc: Michelle Buchholz, Sophie Agius, Callan Buchholz, Rhiannon Rotchford and Kelly-Rae Smith.

A patient was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition following a crash at Barmaryee.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue at the crash in Barmaryee. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

The Department of Environment and Science set a trap last week to capture a crocodile recently seen in the Fitzroy River.

The crocodile trap.

