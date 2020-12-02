MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed
Deputy Premier Steven Miles said “the impact on the right and liberties of individuals is appropriate in the circumstances” during the State Government’s second reading of the bill that would prevent Chris Hooper from becoming mayor.
Investigations into a suspicious fire which consumed parts of Rockhampton State High School overnight remain
From country races to celebrations on the riverbank, a party at The Goat and relaxation at Great Keppel Island, there are ample events to choose from in the region for New Years.
A patient was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition following a crash at Barmaryee.
The Department of Environment and Science set a trap last week to capture a crocodile recently seen in the Fitzroy River.
