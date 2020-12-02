Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton State School entrance cordoned off with police tape.
Rockhampton State School entrance cordoned off with police tape.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
2nd Dec 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, December 1.

--

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said “the impact on the right and liberties of individuals is appropriate in the circumstances” during the State Government’s second reading of the bill that would prevent Chris Hooper from becoming mayor.

(Catch up HERE)

Chris Hooper.
Chris Hooper.

--

Investigations into a suspicious fire which consumed parts of Rockhampton State High School overnight remain

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton State School cordoned off with police tape.
Rockhampton State School cordoned off with police tape.

--

From country races to celebrations on the riverbank, a party at The Goat and relaxation at Great Keppel Island, there are ample events to choose from in the region for New Years.

(Catch up HERE)

The team behind Capricorn Food and Wine Festival Inc: Michelle Buchholz, Sophie Agius, Callan Buchholz, Rhiannon Rotchford and Kelly-Rae Smith.
The team behind Capricorn Food and Wine Festival Inc: Michelle Buchholz, Sophie Agius, Callan Buchholz, Rhiannon Rotchford and Kelly-Rae Smith.

--

A patient was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition following a crash at Barmaryee.

(Catch up HERE)

RACQ Capricorn Rescue at the crash in Barmaryee. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue at the crash in Barmaryee. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

The Department of Environment and Science set a trap last week to capture a crocodile recently seen in the Fitzroy River.

(Catch up HERE)

The crocodile trap.
The crocodile trap.

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

tmb morning rewind tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk stole Uber car in ‘silly and dangerous’ incident

        Premium Content Drunk stole Uber car in ‘silly and dangerous’ incident

        Crime Magistrate: You desperately need to do something about your alcohol use before you kill someone.

        LETTERS: Is nagging a form of domestic violence?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Is nagging a form of domestic violence?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Land development surges as housing market tightens

        Premium Content Land development surges as housing market tightens

        Property More land prepared for housing as properties become scarce.

        ‘Xmas smorgasbord’: Unique way cathedral will come to life

        Premium Content ‘Xmas smorgasbord’: Unique way cathedral will come to life

        News ‘We’re just trying to capture all the elements of a good, fun Christmas.’