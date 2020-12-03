MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, December 2.
--
The State Government passed a bill keeping Chris Hooper from becoming the Rockhampton Regional Council mayor by default.
--
Two Rockhampton women were arrested over their alleged involvement in an illegal prostitution syndicate operating in the city.
--
The cost of fire damage at Rockhampton State School allegedly caused by two men could exceed $10,000.
--
Police believe four teenagers are responsible for a spate of alleged crime in Yeppoon, including a car theft, several break and enters, and multiple robberies.
--
Les Berryman’s enduring service was recently recognised when he was presented with the Col Jones Memorial Award.
--
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.