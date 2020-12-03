Menu
Chris Hooper. Photo: Chris Ison
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
3rd Dec 2020 8:30 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, December 2.

--

The State Government passed a bill keeping Chris Hooper from becoming the Rockhampton Regional Council mayor by default.

Chris Hooper.
--

Two Rockhampton women were arrested over their alleged involvement in an illegal prostitution syndicate operating in the city.

An alleged illegal prostitution ring has been busted operating in Rockhampton.
--

The cost of fire damage at Rockhampton State School allegedly caused by two men could exceed $10,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith.
--

Police believe four teenagers are responsible for a spate of alleged crime in Yeppoon, including a car theft, several break and enters, and multiple robberies.

Four young people were taken into custody.
--

Les Berryman’s enduring service was recently recognised when he was presented with the Col Jones Memorial Award.

Crescent Lagoon's Les Berryman won the Col Jones Memorial Trophy for his contribution to Central Queensland Primary School Sport.
--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

