Amit Rana with some of the bottles from the top shelf whiskey collection at his venue at The Edge Apartment Hotel for restaurant TruFusion
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
4th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, December 3.

--

Increasing strain on Rockhampton’s water supply due to the current unseasonable heatwave could soon result in some serious problems for the region.

(Catch up HERE)

Increasing strain on Rockhampton’s water supply could lead to future issues for the region.
--

In the past few weeks, an administration team has assembled to help Mr Hooper spread the word that he is the “rightful mayor”.

(Catch up HERE)

Anthony White at Chris Hooper's Havachat shop.
--

Shadow Treasurer and Deputy Opposition Leader David Janetzki responded today to the budget boasts of Central Queensland MPs.

(Catch up HERE)

Deputy Opposition Leader David Janetzki.
--

TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill has made the move from its East St premises up to The Edge Apartment Hotel, in the former restaurant and hotel space.

(Catch up HERE)

Amit Rana.
--

Nine community groups across Central Queensland stand to benefit from a share of $2.7 million in federal funding to help support their many selfless volunteers.

(Catch up HERE)

Bluebirds United FC are among nine community groups set to receive funding.
--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

