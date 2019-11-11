MORNING REWIND: Top five stories from the weekend
Good morning Central Queensland,
Here at The Morning Bulletin, we want to ensure that you are up to date on the biggest local stories.
Here are out top five stories from the weekend.
The weekend saw devastation across the Cap Coast as two large fire fronts caused havoc for our fire fighters. Catch up on our rolling coverage HERE.
The run of bad behaviour at the Capricorn Correctional Centre has continued after a prisoner was hospitalised following an assault on Friday evening. Find out more HERE.
A newcomer to Central Queensland, Kelly Bratland hasn’t seen anything like the fires currently threatening homes around Byfield. Find out more about Kelly’s close call HERE.
Rod Gardiner’s fight against the involuntary Wage Support System continues. Read what he had to say in a letter to The Bully HERE.
Brothers fight to keep their Lychee plantation from being destroyed by the Cap Coast blaze. Read more HERE.