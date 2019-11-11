Menu
FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top five stories from the weekend

Jack Evans
11th Nov 2019 6:33 AM

Good morning Central Queensland,

Here at The Morning Bulletin, we want to ensure that you are up to date on the biggest local stories.

Here are out top five stories from the weekend.

The weekend saw devastation across the Cap Coast as two large fire fronts caused havoc for our fire fighters. Catch up on our rolling coverage HERE.

Cobraball fires Sunday 10 November
The run of bad behaviour at the Capricorn Correctional Centre has continued after a prisoner was hospitalised following an assault on Friday evening. Find out more HERE.

PRISON DRAMA: Controversy brewing in Capricornia Correctional Centre.
A newcomer to Central Queensland, Kelly Bratland hasn’t seen anything like the fires currently threatening homes around Byfield. Find out more about Kelly’s close call HERE.

Ingrid, Kelly and Ivar Bratland were woken by police at 5am to leave their Byfield home
Rod Gardiner’s fight against the involuntary Wage Support System continues. Read what he had to say in a letter to The Bully HERE.

Rod Gardiner with Nathan and Sydney Watego
Brothers fight to keep their Lychee plantation from being destroyed by the Cap Coast blaze. Read more HERE.

Peter Cowie struggled in vain to save his brother's lychee orchard from the fires northwest of Yeppoon
