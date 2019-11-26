Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Changes to the planning scheme will see free camping make a return at Kershaw Gardens in early 2020.
Changes to the planning scheme will see free camping make a return at Kershaw Gardens in early 2020.
News

Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
26th Nov 2019 6:25 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Monday November 25.

----

Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre faced court yesterday for the first time after the state’s corruption watchdog charged the guards following an investigation into the jail. Read more HERE.

Rockhampton – The Etna Creek Prison. picGlenn/Barnes. buildings exterior qld jail prisons travel tourism
Rockhampton – The Etna Creek Prison. picGlenn/Barnes. buildings exterior qld jail prisons travel tourism

----

A violent offender shoved his finger’s down his partner’s throat to stop her screaming for help. Read more HERE.

----

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig and councillor Adam Belot clashed over the make-up of bushfire taskforces in Council Chambers. Read more HERE.

On the front line at Yeppoon, taken by Kunwarara Rural Fire.
On the front line at Yeppoon, taken by Kunwarara Rural Fire.

----

A 31-year-old Rockhampton man pleaded guilty to two counts of choking in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday. Read more HERE.

Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom
Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom

----

Kershaw Gardens free camping site is back open for business. Read more HERE.

Changes to the planning scheme will see free camping make a return at Kershaw Gardens in early 2020.
Changes to the planning scheme will see free camping make a return at Kershaw Gardens in early 2020.
capricornia corrections facility domestic violence offences kershaw gardens the morning rewind yeppoon court list yeppoon fires
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug dealer falls into meth trap once again

        premium_icon Drug dealer falls into meth trap once again

        News A YOUNG man who couldn’t break the habit of using and dealing methamphetamines has got another jail sentence.

        • 26th Nov 2019 5:30 AM
        Community projects get a major funding boost

        premium_icon Community projects get a major funding boost

        News Four projects received a funding boost in the latest round of council’s grant...

        Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        premium_icon Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        News Next community forum announced for rehab centre debate

        A new-look branding scheme for red cross blood service

        premium_icon A new-look branding scheme for red cross blood service

        News ROCKHAMPTON residents may have already noticed things look different at their local...