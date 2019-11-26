Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

Changes to the planning scheme will see free camping make a return at Kershaw Gardens in early 2020.

Changes to the planning scheme will see free camping make a return at Kershaw Gardens in early 2020.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Monday November 25.

----

Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre faced court yesterday for the first time after the state’s corruption watchdog charged the guards following an investigation into the jail. Read more HERE.

Rockhampton – The Etna Creek Prison. picGlenn/Barnes. buildings exterior qld jail prisons travel tourism

----

A violent offender shoved his finger’s down his partner’s throat to stop her screaming for help. Read more HERE.

----

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig and councillor Adam Belot clashed over the make-up of bushfire taskforces in Council Chambers. Read more HERE.

On the front line at Yeppoon, taken by Kunwarara Rural Fire.

----

A 31-year-old Rockhampton man pleaded guilty to two counts of choking in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday. Read more HERE.

Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom

----

Kershaw Gardens free camping site is back open for business. Read more HERE.