News

Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
27th Nov 2019 6:29 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday November 26.

----

Mine worker, Brad Duxbury died on Monday night on Fitzroy Australia Resources’ Carborough Downs mine site after being critically injured. Read more HERE.

----

Seven Capricornia Correctional Centre officers faced court on Monday for the first time after the state’s corruption watchdog charged the guards following an investigation into the jail. Read more HERE.

----

Michelle Landry and Matt Canavan are in the crosshairs of an activist group who plan to block their route home from Canberra. Read more HERE.

----

Koorana Crocodile Farm is a beneficiary of Rockhampton Regional Council’s controversial deer cull in the Lakes Creek and Nerimbera area. Read more HERE.

----

A young man who couldn’t break the habit of using and dealing methamphetamines got another jail sentence on Monday for his most recent offending. Read more HERE.

the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

