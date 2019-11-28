Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

Police on scene where Rafael Santana's car was stolen

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday November 27.

----

A courageous bystander has brought a violent crime spree to an end after an alleged offender stole one vehicle and assaulted two women attempting to steal another. Read the full report HERE.

----

A man sent to jail after a jury found him guilty of having sex with his 15-year-old sister-in-law called his former partner’s grandmother from prison to get her to pass a birthday message on to his son. Read more HERE.

Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom

----

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate released its preliminary findings into the 57-year-old father’s death Carborough Downs on Monday. Read the full report HERE.

----

Concerns that rural firefighters battling the recent Capricorn Coast bushfires were denied permission to backburn as they attempted to control the blaze, have been raised in state parliament. Read more HERE.

On the front line at Yeppoon, taken by Kunwarara Rural Fire.

----

Pippa Collins was studying a Bachelor of Medical science at CQUni when she decided one day to turn her attention to her real passion – beauty therapy. Read the full story HERE.