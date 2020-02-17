MORNING REWIND: Top five stories you may have missed
Happy Monday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, February 10-17.
1. Gory details of Rockhampton beheading revealed.
A former prisoner of war found guilty of murdering and decapitating his friend called out “you have betrayed us because we are an outsider” as he was sentenced today.
2. Man’s good deed ‘punished’ by huge water bill
A resident frequently used a watering system to water both his own front garden and the council-owned traffic island out the front of his Kawana Close property. But his last water bill came as a big shock.
3. Fitzroy catchment put on flood watch after rainfall
The Fitzroy River rose substancially last week following heavy rainfall all over the region.
4. Media challenged over use of cameras during meeting.
Livingstone Shire Council challenged media representatives over their use of cameras during meetings.
5. Hyacinth causes headaches in the Fitzroy again.
The Fitzroy River above the barrage looked more like a paddock as dislodged Hyacinth flowed downstream.