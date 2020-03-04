MORNING REWIND: Top five stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 3.

DOBLO paid a visit to The Morning Bulletin office to tell us why he pulled out of the council election.

Dominic Doblo.

A 24 year-old male has been taken to a Brisbane hospital following a horror head-on collision near Yeppoon yesterday morning.

A stable male patient with leg and chest injuries was transported to Rockhampton Hospital via road.

Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd

THREE candidates have nominated for the mayoral spot at Livingstone Shire Council with 15 nominating for councillors.

Bill Ludwig

Victoria Gillies, 19, has been selected for a national talent development camp being run as part of the Australian team’s preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Rockhampton triathlete Victoria Gillies has been selected for a national talent development camp.

Busby Marou and Woorabinda’s Miiesha took home top gongs at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.

