Busby Marou 2020 Queensland Music Award sTom Busby Jeremy Marou accept blues/roots award
News

MORNING REWIND: Top five stories you may have missed

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
4th Mar 2020 6:36 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 3.

———

DOBLO paid a visit to The Morning Bulletin office to tell us why he pulled out of the council election.

Catch up here.

Dominic Doblo.
Dominic Doblo.

A 24 year-old male has been taken to a Brisbane hospital following a horror head-on collision near Yeppoon yesterday morning.

A stable male patient with leg and chest injuries was transported to Rockhampton Hospital via road.

Catch up here.

Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd
Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd

THREE candidates have nominated for the mayoral spot at Livingstone Shire Council with 15 nominating for councillors.

Catch up here.

Bill Ludwig
Bill Ludwig

Victoria Gillies, 19, has been selected for a national talent development camp being run as part of the Australian team’s preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Catch up here.

Rockhampton triathlete Victoria Gillies has been selected for a national talent development camp.
Rockhampton triathlete Victoria Gillies has been selected for a national talent development camp.

Busby Marou and Woorabinda’s Miiesha took home top gongs at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.

Catch up here.

Busby Marou 2020 Queensland Music Awards Tom Busby Jeremy Marou accept blues/roots award
Busby Marou 2020 Queensland Music Awards Tom Busby Jeremy Marou accept blues/roots award
morning rewind morning rewind rockhampton tmbcommunity tmblocals
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

        • 4th Mar 2020 6:59 AM