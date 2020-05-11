MORNING REWIND: Top five stories you may have missed
HERE are the top five stories from today’s paper, Monday May 11.
Residents worried Cobraball lesson not learned
The front page story features a Capricorn Coast resident who is concerned Livingstone Shire Council isn’t doing fire mitigation.
Rockhampton’s CQ Aesthetics has been able to reopen as coronavirus restrictions have eased.
Toyworld expands as Rocky store sales surge
The Red Hill store is moving across the road and has seen enormous sales over the coronavirus period.
Iconic mining town pub sells for $150,000
The Golden Nugget Hotel sold to new owners Taggles Pty Ltd in March earlier this year.
POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch
Voting is underway for the top 30 pups with the winner to be announced today.