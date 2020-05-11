MORNING REWIND: Top five stories you may have missed

Emu Park resident Graham Miller is concerned about fuel build-up and bushfire risk near his property.

HERE are the top five stories from today’s paper, Monday May 11.

Residents worried Cobraball lesson not learned

The front page story features a Capricorn Coast resident who is concerned Livingstone Shire Council isn’t doing fire mitigation.

BACK IN ACTION: Cate Treasure and Jess Welsh are opening their doors again to after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Green light for injectables

Rockhampton’s CQ Aesthetics has been able to reopen as coronavirus restrictions have eased.

Katrina and Dennis Boyce in Toyworld's new store which is under construction in Red Hill Home Centre

Toyworld expands as Rocky store sales surge

The Red Hill store is moving across the road and has seen enormous sales over the coronavirus period.

The Golden Nugget Hotel in Mount Morgan has sold for $150,000.

Iconic mining town pub sells for $150,000

The Golden Nugget Hotel sold to new owners Taggles Pty Ltd in March earlier this year.

Here are the final entrants in our CQ's Cutest Dogs competition

POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

Voting is underway for the top 30 pups with the winner to be announced today.