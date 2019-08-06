MORNING REWIND: Tragic death of local boxer stuns community

PCYC boxer Sam Walker will contest the heavyweights in Saturday night's tournament. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

PCYC boxer Sam Walker will contest the heavyweights in Saturday night's tournament. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Our most read story yesterday was the tragic death of a Rockhampton boxer Samual Walker.

PCYC heavyweight boxer Sam Walker Photo Matti Brooks/ Morning Bulletin Matti Brooks ROK291015mboxing2

After losing her partner in a tragic accident at a Yeppoon beach in 2017 Clair Fitzpatrick is calling for upgrades to be made to beach access points.

Clair Fitzpatrick with Cr Adam Belot at the boat ramp Trish Bowman

Police arrested a man yesterday following a foot chase through North Rockhampton after he was interrupted breaking into a home.

Police arrest on Edington Street.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK050819apolice3

Funding for the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road may have hit a speed bump with motorists having to wait for the State Government to finalise their plans.

ROAD INVESTMENT: As part of the Federal Government's $254 million investment in the Mt Isa to Yeppoon traffic corridor, $64 million was allocated specifically to the Yeppoon to Rockhampton section. Contributed

Alleged escaped prisoner Lui Tiaaleaiga is believed to have travelled to South-East Queensland while on the run after escaping from police custody over a week ago.

(Catch up HERE)

An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police. Matt Taylor GLA030819POLICE

