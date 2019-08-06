MORNING REWIND: Tragic death of local boxer stuns community
Our most read story yesterday was the tragic death of a Rockhampton boxer Samual Walker.
After losing her partner in a tragic accident at a Yeppoon beach in 2017 Clair Fitzpatrick is calling for upgrades to be made to beach access points.
Police arrested a man yesterday following a foot chase through North Rockhampton after he was interrupted breaking into a home.
Funding for the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road may have hit a speed bump with motorists having to wait for the State Government to finalise their plans.
Alleged escaped prisoner Lui Tiaaleaiga is believed to have travelled to South-East Queensland while on the run after escaping from police custody over a week ago.
