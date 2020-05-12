MORNING REWIND: Tuesday’s top five stories

BRACING the front page is the National Tertiary Education Union holding the Federal Government responsible for incoming job loss at Central Queensland’s largest regional university, accusing it of ‘deliberately attacking’ the higher education sector.

A significant number of university jobs could be slashed with the Rockhampton campuses employing 955 permanent and part time staff, loss on this scale would be devastating for the region.

Denis Auberson

Rockhampton man Denis Auberson has asked Rockhampton Regional Council for exemptions in times of hardship with COVID-19 for his water bill.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club CEO Julie Strudwick would love to see her staff back to work

Keppel Bay Sailing Club believe the one size fits all reopening plan from the State Government is only going to put more strain on regional businesses, like their own.

A dump truck pulls in to be loaded up.

A 22-year-old mine worker is suing Batchfire Callide Management Pty Ltd and labour and employment agency company WorkPac Pty Ltd for a workplace injury at Callide mine for $1.9 million.

Rockhampton Hockey president Barb Knowles is outraged that hockey is in the final stage of the state’s recovery program, particularly when CQ is “virtually virus-free”.