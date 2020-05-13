MORNING REWIND: Wrap up of the top stories

Luke Nixon (centre) talks about plans to rebuild his home which was destroyed by last November's Cobraball bushfires with Crs Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood.

RATES relief is available for those who lost their homes in the Cobraball fires last year, thanks to federal funding.

Analysis identifies 15 proposed large-scale renewable projects with enough energy to power 750,000 CQ homes

Marriage celebrant Roxanne Hodda offers the ultimate in no-fuss lockdown wedding ceremonies

Unique ‘drive-thru’ wedding ceremony service launches in CQ, sees couples legally married without leaving the comfort of their car.

Rockhampton Regional Council, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Cr Neil Fisher, Cr Ellen Smith, Cr Shane Latcham, Cr Donna Kirkland, Cr Cherie Rutherfird and Cr Drew Wickerson.

Council table divided over keeping potential rates rises behind closed doors.

Members of Queensland Cup Colts (from left) Rae Fletcher, Dan Fletcher, Trudy Roberts and Bruce Roberts were at Flemington on Oaks Day last year to watch Russian Camelot finish second in a Listed race.

Six Central Queensland couples are having the ride of their lives, part-owners of a striking colt that has firmed as the early favourite for the Melbourne Cup.