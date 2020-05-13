MORNING REWIND: Wrap up of the top stories
RATES relief is available for those who lost their homes in the Cobraball fires last year, thanks to federal funding.
Analysis identifies 15 proposed large-scale renewable projects with enough energy to power 750,000 CQ homes
Unique ‘drive-thru’ wedding ceremony service launches in CQ, sees couples legally married without leaving the comfort of their car.
Council table divided over keeping potential rates rises behind closed doors.
Six Central Queensland couples are having the ride of their lives, part-owners of a striking colt that has firmed as the early favourite for the Melbourne Cup.