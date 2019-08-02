MORNING REWIND: Young CQ man fighting for life after crash
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday August 1.
---
Our biggest story yesterday was of a 27-year-old Biloela man who is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after crashing his car on Saturday night on his way to a night shift in Moura.
(Catch up HERE)
---
An abandoned van on Richardson Road has been fooling passing motorists who think it is a police speed camera for months.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man was detained by police after trying to flee the scene of a crash after he rolled a car in a Rockhampton suburb.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A crown prosecutor has labelled a 28-year-old man's' behaviour to a 16-year-old girl ad 'predatory' during his sentencing.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A champion young ironman's sudden change to his training schedule could have saved another man's life.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here next week for The Weekly Rewind.