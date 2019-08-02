MORNING REWIND: Young CQ man fighting for life after crash

Ryan Engel is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after he hit a tree is his vehicle on Saturday night.

Ryan Engel is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after he hit a tree is his vehicle on Saturday night. Contributed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday August 1.

---

Our biggest story yesterday was of a 27-year-old Biloela man who is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after crashing his car on Saturday night on his way to a night shift in Moura.

(Catch up HERE)

Ryan's car after the accident on the way to work. Contributed

---

An abandoned van on Richardson Road has been fooling passing motorists who think it is a police speed camera for months.

(Catch up HERE)

Unregistered car on Richardson Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK300719acar1

---

A man was detained by police after trying to flee the scene of a crash after he rolled a car in a Rockhampton suburb.

(Catch up HERE)

A car rolled in Wandal this morning and the driver was detained by police for attempting to flee the scene. Contributed

---

A crown prosecutor has labelled a 28-year-old man's' behaviour to a 16-year-old girl ad 'predatory' during his sentencing.

(Catch up HERE)

Salim Mulla, 28, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton District Court to one count of stalking and one of indecent treatment of a child under 16. Kerri-Anne Mesner

---

A champion young ironman's sudden change to his training schedule could have saved another man's life.

(Catch up HERE)

Jack Newton is preparing to compete at the Coolangatta Gold. Allan Reinikka ROK310719ajack1

---

