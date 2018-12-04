Menu
Fire in Ambrose near Gentle Annie Rd approximately 500m past Hut Creek.
Matt Harris
MORNING ROUNDUP: Bushfires in the Gladstone region

Mark Zita
by
4th Dec 2018 8:49 AM

BOTH the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett have provided updates of the current bushfire situation across our region.

Curtis Island

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett was advised, as of yesterday afternoon, the fire was contained to the northern part of the island, with no risk to properties at the south.

However, two to three structures on the north-eastern tip of the island was under threat.

A woman and her two sons, along with two firefighters, were evacuated from the scene.

One person was also transported from the island due to asthma symptoms.

Captain Creek

Residents have been advised to stay informed, with the bushfire warning level at 'advice'.

At 7.00am, the bushfire is burning near Davies Road, Oyster Creek Dam Road, Creevey Drive and Murphy Road, to the north of Baldaw Road.

Crews are still monitoring the blaze.

Lowmead

Residents in Lowmead are also advised to stay informed, with the bushfire warning level also at 'advice'.

At 7.40am, the fire is burning within containment lines north of Clarke Road.

Multiple fire crews are still working in the area.

Other fires in the region

  • The main fire at Mount Larcom is burning on the ridge line, and poses no threat to properties. However, a new fire was discovered at Goodman Rd but it is under control.
  • Fires at Mt Alma, Bracewell, Boyne Valley and Boynedale will not require firefighter support, and will be monitored by property owners.

Keep updated with The Observer for the latest information on the bushfire crisis in our region.

