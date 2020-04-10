Menu
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
News

Retirement home fire kills four

10th Apr 2020 7:20 AM

A fire in a retirement home in Moscow has killed four people and injured 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials say.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night in the basement of the building and quickly spread to the ground floor. It was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities said.

The retirement home in northwest Moscow housed elderly people with limited mobility, according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen men and women aged 66-90 remained hospitalised on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax news agency reported. All were reported in grave condition, and four were put on ventilators, Interfax said. One person was apparently discharged.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the fire.

Originally published as Moscow retirement home fire kills four

