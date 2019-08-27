Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb.
Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb. Vanessa Jarrett
News

Mosquito hot spots sprayed: Dengue fever outbreak over

vanessa jarrett
by
27th Aug 2019 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dengue fever outbreak is believed to have been broken.

Council staff presented their findings at a council meeting yesterday, revealing that out of 1044 properties inspected, Aedes aegypti (mosquito) breeding was detected at 95 properties.

Rockhampton Regional Council vector management and environmental health officers responded to the dengue fever outbreak, in conjunction with Queensland Health.

READ HERE: Dengue fever restrictions finally lifted for Mount Morgan As of August 3, there were 13 confirmed cases of dengue fever type 2 around Rockhampton.

Council staff sprayed 849 properties, and 436 properties had lethal ovitraps set.

It was the first dengue fever outbreak since the 1950s and was detected in the suburbs of Park Avenue and Kawana.

Councillors spoke about beginning a campaign around mosquito awareness.

dengue fever mosquito
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: Close up footage of servo knife robbery

    premium_icon WATCH: Close up footage of servo knife robbery

    News Two men walk into a business and this is what happens next

    Drunk man called upset taxi driver 'Chinese c--t'

    premium_icon Drunk man called upset taxi driver 'Chinese c--t'

    Crime The verbal abuse was witnessed by patrolling police

    Samaritan became victim after helping stranded woman

    premium_icon Samaritan became victim after helping stranded woman

    Crime She was broken down on the Bruce Highway

    Empty chair speaks a thousand words to those recovering

    premium_icon Empty chair speaks a thousand words to those recovering

    News Report claims more people will die unless government intervenes