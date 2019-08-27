Mosquito hot spots sprayed: Dengue fever outbreak over

Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb.

Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb. Vanessa Jarrett

THE dengue fever outbreak is believed to have been broken.

Council staff presented their findings at a council meeting yesterday, revealing that out of 1044 properties inspected, Aedes aegypti (mosquito) breeding was detected at 95 properties.

Rockhampton Regional Council vector management and environmental health officers responded to the dengue fever outbreak, in conjunction with Queensland Health.

READ HERE: Dengue fever restrictions finally lifted for Mount Morgan As of August 3, there were 13 confirmed cases of dengue fever type 2 around Rockhampton.

Council staff sprayed 849 properties, and 436 properties had lethal ovitraps set.

It was the first dengue fever outbreak since the 1950s and was detected in the suburbs of Park Avenue and Kawana.

Councillors spoke about beginning a campaign around mosquito awareness.