Mosquito numbers dramatically lower last year

MOSQUITO levels across the region have dramatically decreased since previous years.

The latest data from Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed last years mosquito numbers are more than half of the previous year.

Councillor Drew Wickerson commended the Council staff at the planning and regulatory meeting on Tuesday on "their good work”.

He said the mosquito numbers have rapidly dropped off and it's good to keep on top of the problem.

The numbers are from the light traps set by vector management officers each week and are set in a number of locations around the region.

The numbers can fluctuate depending on a number of factors including seasonal trends, monthly cycles due to high tides in saltmarsh areas (high tides led to hatching of eggs in these areas), and seasonal rainfall events as well as the proactive and reactive programs Council has in place.