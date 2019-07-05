‘Most disgusting film I have ever seen’

Terrified film fans have claimed new horror film Midsommar is so scary they feel sick - and can't sleep after watching it.

The film was directed by Ari Aster, who horror fanatics will recognise from critically acclaimed thriller Hereditary, which was released last year.

And Midsommar is just as terrifying as its predecessor - following a couple and their two friends as they travel to Sweden for a rural hometown's fabled midsummer festival.

The seemingly idyllic retreat soon turns sinister as the group find themselves at the mercy of a bizarre and violent pagan cult.

The film's official trailer features glimpses of disembowelment and brutal beatings, with the entire story set during the summer solstice - meaning all of the horror is carried out in broad daylight.

But the lack of darkness doesn't offer any kind of reassurance for those who have seen the film and have flocked to social media to share their extreme reaction to the graphic scenes.

There are many images from #Midsommar that are so horrifying they have been permanently seared into my brain. I see flashes them of them at random. Damn you, Ari ! — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) July 2, 2019

Everyone was right ..... an hour in, I can’t move. @MidsommarMovie #Midsommar — Terrified Podcast (@TerrifiedPod) July 3, 2019

I was going to sleep tonight but after seeing #MIDSOMMAR I guess I'm just going to stare at the ceiling for hours trying to come to terms with what I just saw — Will 'I will fight the sun' Amos (@WillAmos1) July 3, 2019

The 3 people next to me seeing #Midsommar all got up an hour into the film and never returned 😂 @AriAster is scarring people for life with this film pic.twitter.com/RqzODsEN9x — Tyler Calvert (@Tyler_Calvert23) July 3, 2019

#MidsommarMovie #Midsommar it was AMAZING you can just see how Ari was able to make a horror film completely in daylight and still had me terrified — sarah 🍓 (@whatevervalen) July 3, 2019

#MIDSOMMAR. wow. i don’t know that i’ve ever felt so gutted and seen by a movie. i felt sick, i felt joy - i felt so much. above all else: i’ve never seen such a wicked, accurate depiction of intoxicating mania. i adored it and i hate it. florence pugh is god level. — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) June 19, 2019

#Midsommar is the most beautifully, disturbingly disgusting and grotesque horror film I have ever seen. — Nola Darling⚡️ (@aforddd_) July 3, 2019

One traumatised fan wrote after watching: "I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight OR go outside again."

Another added: "Midsommar is the first film I've ever seen that's made me feel like I was about to pass out while watching!"

A third said: "It made me feel sick and screwed up my head for evening. Totally worth it."

Midsommar is said to be so scary even Will Poulter, who starred in the film, was left terrified while watching.

Vilhelm Blomgren and Florence Pugh in Midsommar. Picture: AP

Speaking on British radio this week, the actor shared: "It is rare to see something you are in and be genuinely so affected by it when you can presumably see the scenes and the working out as it were.

"This one terrified me to my core despite the fact I knew it was a film I was in."

It gets gory.

Aster achieved a similar reaction with Hereditary last year, with Toni Collette starring in the supernatural drama.

Audiences called the unsettling flick the "scariest film ever" as they insisted they were unable to sleep after daring to watch.

In a stark contrast, others found Aster's slow-paced style "dull" and "boring", with one dissatisfied critic branding it "ultimately unfulfilling".

How’d they even make maypole dancing look sinister? Picture: AP

News.com.au's Wenlei Ma gave Hereditary a glowing review, warning viewers: Yes, it really is that scary.

"If you're looking for something that operates on a deeper psychological level while still searing into your brain some of the most disturbing visuals projected on screen, then strap in for quite an experience," she wrote.

"Instead of going for the cheap thrills, Hereditary's fear manifests from anticipatory dread - every shadow lurking in the corner, every long shot down a hallway or a frame held just a little longer than is comfortable. Viewing tip: Remember to exhale."

Midsommar is set for release in Australia on August 8.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission