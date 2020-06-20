‘Most hated woman’ banned on Twitter

Katie Hopkins, far right commentator, is permanently banned from Twitter.

Katie Hopkins, far right commentator, is permanently banned from Twitter.

A controversial right wing commentator has been permanently banned from Twitter after her comments were deemed as hate speech.

Far right UK commentator, former newspaper journalist and The Apprentice contestant Katie Hopkins, dubbed 'the world's most hated woman', has had her Twitter account suspended just hours after having her blue tick removed by the social media site.

Twitter confirmed that the suspension would be permanent.

It comes as Black Lives Matter protests continue to sweep through the world, causing social media giants to re-evaluate their hate speech policies.

Katie Hopkins has long been a voice of the right. Picture: TLC

Ms Hopkins was removed to "keep Twitter safe", according to the social media platform.

"Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us," Twitter said in a statement.

"Abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

"In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy."

The move came hours after Ms Hopkins had complained that her blue "verified" check mark, which lets users know that an account is authentic, had been removed.

Still from Katie Hopkins video of her holding a sign saying 'SOD OFF'

In her final tweets before the ban, she celebrated hitting 1.1 million followers and urged her fans to follow her on Instagram.

The social network did not, however, say which tweets Ms Hopkins had posted to result in the ban.

Ms Hopkins is well-known for both her outspoken media appearances and controversial right-wing viewpoints.

Ms Hopkins has recently criticised the efforts of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford to encourage the government not to drop free school meals for children from low-income families during the summer holidays.

After the government backflipped on their plans, Hopkins tweeted: "Dear @MarcusRashford, do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it?

"I do not want to pay to feed other people's kids. You are welcome to."

Katie Hopkins had been banned from Twitter before. Picture: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon

It's not the first time she's been suspended by the social media giant - in January, she was kicked out of the platform for a week.

A petition to have Ms Hopkins removed from Twitter had recently received more than 75,000 signatures on Change.org.

Twitter users have largely celebrated her absence.

Katie Hopkins being removed from Twitter is only censorship in the way a bouncer asking the loud screaming racist in the corner to leave the bar is censorship. — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) June 19, 2020

Previous far-right figures who have been banned from Twitter, including Milo Yiannopoulos and Alex Jones, have struggled to find an audience afterwards. The same could prove true for Ms Hopkins.

Originally published as 'Most hated woman' banned on Twitter

if you’re wondering what platforms Katie Hopkins will still use to maintain her career of hate she’ll be at the very end of platform 13 of Exeter St Davids station shouting into a bin most days — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 19, 2020

Me going to sleep in peace knowing Katie Hopkins got banned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/Ksdd7oqppZ — Dabbing Yoda (@Dabbing_Yoda) June 19, 2020