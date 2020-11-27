Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

The forgotten Australians snacks that need to return

27th Nov 2020 10:58 AM

Snacks just tasted better as a child. Only a child could honestly say they can tell the difference between different M&Ms.

But sadly, like many things in life as you grow older your dreams are crushed and your favourite snack suddenly disappears.

Now news.com.au wants to try and at least one of your dreams come true.

We want to find out Australia's favourite forgotten snack and then campaign for it to be rightfully returned to the shelves.

So choose wisely in the poll below, because this really is the most important decision you'll make today, or maybe ever.

Have we missed any? Comment and let us know

 

Tasty Toobs.
Tasty Toobs.

 

 

Sunnyboy ice blocks.
Sunnyboy ice blocks.

 

Milo Bar.
Milo Bar.

 

Dixie Drumsticks.
Dixie Drumsticks.

 

Kettle Herb and Spice chips.
Kettle Herb and Spice chips.

 

Burger Man chips.
Burger Man chips.

 

Incredibites.
Incredibites.

 

Arnott’s coffee strolls.
Arnott’s coffee strolls.

 

 

Originally published as Most important decision you'll make today

More Stories

australia food lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changes discussed in parliament to revoke Hooper as mayor

        Premium Content Changes discussed in parliament to revoke Hooper as mayor

        Politics Here’s what it means for the man affectionately known as “Pineapple.”

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday.

        Accused claims ’blackout’ during alleged attempted murder

        Premium Content Accused claims ’blackout’ during alleged attempted murder

        Crime The Crown prosecutor claims the accused is lying in an attempt to cover up the most...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 1000 deaths daily

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 1000 deaths daily

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.