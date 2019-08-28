Most improved Central Queensland schools named

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.

The most improved primary school cohorts in Rockhampton have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release.

Results across the Rockhampton region found Year 5 students at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Biloela) improved their NAPLAN scores more than any other cohort in the region.

To find how each cohort improved, the school's average NAPLAN score was compared to the state's average score for 2017 Year 3 and 2019 Year 5.

Students at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Biloela) improved their average score by 30.9 points from Year 3 to Year 5, the biggest improvement in Rockhampton.

The second most improved primary school was St Peter's Catholic Primary School (Rockhampton) where average scores improved 25.1 points from Year 3 to Year 5 while St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Wandal) was third where scores improved 22.5 points.

For high schools, Barcaldine Prep-12 State School at Barcaldine was the most improved with an improvement score of 14.0 followed by Marist College Emerald where scores improved 13.2 points.

Across Queensland the most improved school was Aurukun State School where the Year 5 cohort improved the average NAPLAN score by 70.66 points compared to their 2016 results.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial among educators and parents with concerns it does not fully capture everything a student learns at school.

A Queensland Government response to an independent review of the test stated NAPLAN remained important to maintain school accountability.

At the time Queensland education minister Grace Grace called for a nation-wide review of the test.

But the test is seen as an important way to view a school cohort at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Rockhampton's top 10 most improved Yr 5 cohort:

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Biloela): 30.9 point increase

St Peter's Catholic Primary School (Rockhampton): 25.1 point increase

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Wandal): 22.5 point increase

Mount Archer State School: 16.7 point increase

St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Rockhampton North): 15.3 point increase

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School (Yeppoon): 15.1 point increase

Emerald North State School: 14.1 point increase

The Hall State School: 12.5 point increase

Yeppoon State School: 9.5 point increase

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School (Emerald): 8.7 point increase

Rockhampton's top 10 most improved Yr 9 cohort:

Barcaldine Prep-12 State School: 14.0 point increase

Marist College Emerald: 13.2 point increase

Rockhampton State High School: 11.6 point increase

Emerald State High School: 11.2 point increase

Moura State High School: 9.8 point increase

North Rockhampton State High School: 8.8 point increase

Emmaus College (Rockhampton): 7.2 point increase

The Cathedral College, Rockhampton: 4.2 point increase

Capella State High School: 1.2 point increase