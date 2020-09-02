Menu
Crime

Motel guest tasered after telling manager to ‘f--k off’

Kristen Booth
2nd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN told a Springsure motel manager to “get f---ed” and “f--- off” when he was asked to quieten down on a week night.

Kalani Bayard Heke, 23, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on September 1 to committing public nuisance and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Heke was part of a large group of contract workers who were staying at the Springsure motel while they worked.

About 9.30pm on April 21, police were called to the motel in regards to intoxicated guests who were disturbing other guests and breaching the coronavirus health directive.

On arrival, the motel manager said he had received a number of complaints from other guests about the large group of workers who had been drinking outside their rooms all afternoon, Mr Ongheen said.

When he attempted to break up the gathering, the manager was told to “get f---ed” and “f--- off” by Heke.

Heke was on the phone in his room when police arrived and after inviting them in, he called them “c---s” and told them to leave.

When they attempted to arrest him he started “thrashing” about, pushing them into walls and furniture, causing one officer to fall over, the court heard.

Heke was tasered and taken to the watch house.

Solicitor Rhett Peters said his client, who appeared via phone call, accepted his behaviour was out of order and should have dealt with the manager and police officers differently.

He said Heke was surprised to see the police at his door, and thought it was his brother he was inviting in.

The court heard Heke had committed a similar offence in 2015, but had stayed free from trouble since then.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the way Heke spoke to the manager and the police was “appalling” and completely “unacceptable”.

He said the maximum penalty for both offences were terms of imprisonment and although Heke “pushed close to that limit”, he was granted a final chance.

Heke was fined $1500. No convictions were recorded.

Central Queensland News

