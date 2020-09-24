Motel proposes to convert conference room into four units

A ROCKHAMPTON motel has plans to reconfigure their conference room with four units inside the space instead.

Fitzroy Motor Inn at 78 Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City, is looking to construct four single bedroom motel units within the former conference area, according to the development application before Rockhampton Regional Council.

The motel was approved for development in 1982 and currently has 22 rooms with 26 on-site car park spaces.

The development requires no changes to the existing access and parking arrangement.

The proposed site layout for the four units inside the conference room.

The units would be accessed via an external stair that leads onto an open veranda.

Each unit would contain a single bed and ensuite.

As the site has 25 metres of state-controlled road, the development was required to have state planning approval as well.

The development application was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council this month by Reel Planning CQ on behalf of owners Yashica Investments No. 2 pty ltd.

The application has a fee of $2,715.

It is now under assessment by council officers.

The motel is also for sale for a listed price of $1.3 million.

