Mothballed CQ coal mine set to re-open early 2019

MOTHBALLED Central Queensland mine, Gregory Crinum, is still on track to re-open early next year according to Japanese company Sojitz.

Sojitz bought coal mine, about 60km north east of Emerald, from BHP Billiton for $100 million in May.

The Bowen Basin mine contains hard coking coal and has been closed since November 2015.

The site includes Crinum underground mine, Gregory open cut mine, undeveloped coal resources, and on-site facilities including coal handling plants, administration, and maintenance workshops.

Before its closure, the site had an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes of hard coking coal, which is used to make steel.

Sojitz plans to extract 3 million tonnes of coking coal over a 20-year period.

A map showing the location of Gregory Crinum mine, which is set to be re-opened in the first half of 2019. Sojitz

According to Sojitz's website, the company plans to "provide contract mining and related services to other nearby greenfield developments”.

"In doing so, Sojitz aims to develop a stable business that is not exposed to the volatility of resources price, and to contribute to the local community through creating more jobs,” the website reads.

The company told The Morning Bulletin up to 300 jobs were expected to be created by the mine's re-opening which at this stage is scheduled for the first half of 2019.

However, a Sojitz spokesperson said the timeline projections were still subject to the company's mine plan, currently being reviewed.

The company is also responsible for rehabilitating the mine site and will establish a new subsidiary to carry those tasks out and offer similar services to nearby mines, plus generate solar power for them.

The company also runs the Minerva and Meteor Downs South thermal coal mines in the Bowen Basin.