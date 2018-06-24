Mother and daughter Rocky handmade stall a barking success

Tanya and Janine Clarke of JT Designs with their new dog hessian bags at the Handmade Markets in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

MOTHER and daughter team Janine and Tanya Clarke from The Caves are tapping into the increasing popularity of handmade businesses in Rockhampton.

The couple started their business, JT Sewing Creations, about a month ago and were hosting their third market stall at the CQ Handmade Markets in the Botanic Gardens on Saturday.

Their market business specialises in dogs coats and carry/grocery bags along with food covers, hand towels, aprons, peg bags, cushions, plastic bag holders, patchwork quilts and anything else sewing or handmade wise.

Their most popular item has been Hessian grocery bags given the Queensland statewide plastic bag ban coming into force on July 1.

All of the products are handmade by Janine and Tanya, using local materials.

Janine said the response so far from Saturday's markets and the Emu Park and Heritage Village markets previously has been good.

"We believe in locally buying all of our fabrics,” she said.

"You have to buy local to keep the shops in Rocky.

"People wonder why all of our shops close down when we don't support them.”

The team has spent many hours glued to their sewing machines getting their products ready for market.

At Saturday's market they launched a new Hessian bag with a print of a dog face and the breed name.

"Tanya and I sat down for a week trying to get this line of bags to market,” Janine said.

"It depends on how much you sold and how much you have to stock up on again.”

Janine said it was wonderful to see locals supporting handmade products as they are much more worthwhile.

"Because you are supporting your local community,” she said.

"You're not supporting overseas companies, and you get a better quality product.

"You know what you are buying.

"You can talk to the person that actually makes it.”