Mother and daughter taking the 'STEPS' to further education

Kathy Donaghey and Kaitlin Holland both completing a STEPS course together. Allan Reinikka ROK150318asteps1

WHEN Kaitlin Donaghey watched a friend give birth, she decided it was time to pursue her dream career.

Not letting her have all the fun though, her mum Kathy Donaghey decided to join her.

Completing the Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies (STEPS) course together, Kathy and Kaitlin hope to show everyone that anyone can do it.

"I am 63 and that doesn't matter, age doesn't define you,” Kathy said.

"I haven't been working for a few years, so I knew I needed to do something to get a job,” Kathy said.

"It's giving me the confidence that I will need when I go into the undergrad.

Providing a pathway for people wishing to gain entry to and excel in higher education, Kathy has hopes to pursue a Bachelor of Business Communication and Kaitlin a Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery.

"I wanted to get a career path,” Kaitlin said.

"I want to show my kids that their mum can do it all.

"I can have a career and be a mother.”

Both speaking highly of STEPS, the pair encourage anyone who is thinking about further education to take the leap and "just do it”.

Both getting a high distinction for their first online quiz, this pair have big things ahead.