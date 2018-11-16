Mother and daughter team find niche in CQ's handmade market

HANDMADE WITH LOVE Margie and Tegan Bray with Raylen. The two have a handmade business Little George with a focus on boy's clothing.

HANDMADE WITH LOVE Margie and Tegan Bray with Raylen. The two have a handmade business Little George with a focus on boy's clothing. Allan Reinikka ROK151118ahandmad

MOTHER and daughter-in-law duo Margie and Tegan Bray are taking CQ's handmade world by storm.

They found the perfect gap in the market a few years ago and now their business Little George is gearing up for their busiest time yet.

The business started in 2015 when Tegan was pregnant with her first son, Mason, and Margie was sewing fabric books for him.

Unbeknown to each other, they both had the idea of doing market stalls. They found when they were going to the markets that there were beautiful girls' clothes but with both being boy mums (Margie with two older sons), there wasn't much available for the opposite sex.

From there they both got to work on their little idea and an eight-month pregnant Tegan picked up a sewing machine for the first time since she was 12 years old.

Taking a chance, they took on their first market at the Heritage Village markets.

Along the way they have faced a few challenges. The main one was finding styles appropriate for boys.

"Finding patterns for boys is a challenge... 99 per cent of it is all girls, so it is difficult,” Margie said.

Making her own way, Margie has even designed her own pattern, the Mase Romper.

Buying fabric for boys was also a challenge but now they have found the right suppliers and the right niche. "This is our busiest year yet... I think a really big thing is we have found patterns and fabrics that are really being liked,” Tegan said.

Reflecting on their success over the past three years, they both said it comes down to the local community and their valued support.

"Nowadays there are a lot of local businesses, mums are wanting to work from home and people are wanting to make their own way and Rocky is really growing and supporting that,” Tegan said.

"If it wasn't for them (the customers) we wouldn't get to do what we are doing,” Margie said.

It has also been a joy to be involved with families in creating outfits for Christmas, birthdays and newborn gifts.

"I have had some really special outfits... even a baptism outfit,” Margie said.

The items have even made it overseas with some hats, blankets and books being shipped to Hong Kong, Italy and Singapore.

What makes handmade clothing so popular and unique is that all the items are individual. All of the Little George clothing is custom made and not bulk made.

"They are unique, you can't buy them in the shop,” Marge said.

"With a change of a fabric it can be your own ... it's not a $2 Kmart shirt you see another kid walking down the street wearing,” Tegan said.

LITTLE GEORGE