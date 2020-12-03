Mother and daughter team has everything you need for Xmas

Dianne Jeha has everything you need for your Christmas quilting project at Needlework Cottage

The mother-and-daughter team at Needlework Cottage on Quay St would like to wish everybody a Merry Christmas.

Dianne Jeha and Sloane Alexander have been getting to know local crafters for 17 years now, and try to keep them ahead of the trends.

“Some people normally go away on holidays and they see something they like and buy it to bring home,” Ms Jeha said.

“This year, we’ve worked closely with our suppliers to bring as much as we can here to Rockhampton.”

Some new stock which is proving popular is the range of folk art-inspired figurines by designer Jim Shore.

Ms Jeha said vouchers were a great gift because they let your loved ones make their own selection of fabrics, craft projects and useful tools.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced last week residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

At the Needlework Cottage, $500 could buy you a piece of high-end equipment or kit you out with everything you need for a whole project.

“We’ve just received a new type of light which is particularly good for doing close-up work under,” Ms Jeha said.

“Or, for the same price, you could buy the board, rulers, fabrics, scissors, thread and everything else you need to make a whole quilt.”

