Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother, son doused in petrol in home invasion

by James Kitto
9th Jan 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWO-year-old boy and his mother had petrol poured over them and received threats to have their house burned down in a Launceston home invasion.

Police said two men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a Kay Street property in Kings Meadows shortly after 7am on Wednesday.

It is believed they were searching for a man who lived at the house but who was not home.

A 23-year-old woman and her son allegedly received threats of harm from the two men before the men fled the house, allegedly stealing a quantity of cash.

Acting Detective Inspector John Parker alleged the two men poured petrol on the victims and threatened to burn the house down.

The victims did not suffer any injuries.

Launceston CIB is seeking information from anyone who may have CCTV footage or who may have observed two men in the vicinity of Kay Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au

editors picks home invasion tasmania

Top Stories

    'Transition' team to assist with closure of ag colleges

    premium_icon 'Transition' team to assist with closure of ag colleges

    News Transition team to be operational within weeks to assist with closure of popular ag colleges

    • 9th Jan 2019 7:01 PM
    Incident prompts proper disposal of waste

    Incident prompts proper disposal of waste

    News Do the right thing, use the right bin!

    • 9th Jan 2019 6:14 PM
    2019: What hair styles are going to be popular this year

    premium_icon 2019: What hair styles are going to be popular this year

    Fashion & Beauty Hairdresser Kate Bimrose shares her top haircare tips

    • 9th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
    Kanga tackles teething problems

    premium_icon Kanga tackles teething problems

    News 6 million containers recycled since November

    Local Partners