Mother attacks partner over parenting skills

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to nine charges, including two counts of contravening a domestic violence order. Picture: Geoff Potter

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to nine charges, including two counts of contravening a domestic violence order. Picture: Geoff Potter

A ROCKHAMPTON mother lashed out at her partner, attacking him with a ratchet strap, during an argument over his parenting of their young child.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to two counts each of contravening a domestic violence order and possess drug utensils, and one count each of possess property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence, possess dangerous drugs, contravene a direction or requirement of police, produce dangerous drug and failure to appear.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said that on January 30 the defendant struck the victim numerous times.

Mr Fox said she had hit her partner with a ratchet strap, causing a minor abrasion.

He said in response to the defendant’s attack, the victim had struck her back with a cup, causing a deep laceration above her right eye.

He said on a separate occasion, the defendant threatened self-harm, which he described as “controlling behaviour”.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Alleged DV offender threatens to kill partner and himself

CQ man allegedly threatens to stab ambos and burn victim

In relation to the defendant’s drug offending, Mr Fox said the defendant had an issue with drugs, which would be able to be addressed through probation.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client’s youngest child had been born premature and she had since been diagnosed with post-natal depression and premenstrual syndrome.

Ms Madden said the victim put the child in a swing and the defendant saw her child was “quite white” and she reacted “badly”.

She said there were cross-orders between the parties and her client was also injured in the altercation. They have since separated.

She said her client was receiving counselling and support through Red Cross.

The defendant was fined $200 with no conviction recorded for the single charge of contravene a direction or requirement of police.

For the remaining charges she was ordered to probation for 18 months with convictions recorded and property forfeited to the Crown.