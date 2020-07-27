Mother calls taxi driver ‘dog c--t’ after spat between kids

DOG C--T: A Stanthorpe woman was fined $700 after she repeatedly phoned a local taxi driver, hurling expletives at him.

A STANTHORPE mother said an incident between two children is the reason she repeatedly harassed a taxi driver while drinking with friends.

On April 4, Rikki-Lee Gai Chislett made 10 calls to a Stanthorpe Taxi employee and father of the other child.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Chislett called the man a "piece of s - t", "dog c - t" and "taxi c - ts" through the series of calls.

Police prosecutor Steve said officers attended Chislett's house at 11.30pm where they found her passed out at the front of the property.

Police returned to the 38-year-old's property the following morning where they found her in the driver's seat of her car with the engine running.

The court heard Chislett refused to provide a breath test.

Defence counsel Amber Acreman said Chislett regretted her behaviour on the night.

"She described (the calls) as completely unnecessary, childish and inappropriate," Ms Acreman said.

"She was intoxicated, there were other adults at her residence on that night. She was significantly impaired by alcohol and felt encouraged somewhat by people present with her."

Chislett pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, failing to provide a specimen of breath and high-range drink driving.

She was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

