Mother charged with manslaughter of daughter and friend

A woman, 52, has been charged with the death of her daughter and another young woman after allegedly running over the pair at a shopping centre on the NSW mid-north coast.

Police said there was a dispute between two women, aged 20 and 24, at the Nambucca Plaza carpark in Nambucca Heads about 11:30pm on Saturday night.

A short time later, the mother of the 24-year-old woman arrived in a Commodore, and struck both women, trapping them beneath the car, police said.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics raced to the carpark and attempted to revive the women, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old woman was arrested after being treated at a hospital yesterday and was charged with manslaughter, dangerous driving and failing to stop and rendering assistance.

The woman is due to appear at Kempsey Court House on Sunday.

The driver has been charged with the manslaughter of her daughter and her friend. Picture: Frank Redward

Mid North Coast Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Paul Fehon said the loss of two young lives was "tragic".

"The mother of one of them was driving the car and now has to live with that," he said.

Tributes started flowing for the 20-year-old victim, identified as Kazzandra Widders, on social media yesterday.

"Rip my sister, gonna miss you every single day," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"I know you'll be up there watching over us all."