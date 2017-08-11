Mother-daughter duo expand Rocky franchise empire

SWEET TREATS: Cassie Kingston, Helen Day and Donna Cure at Wendy's Gracemere which has recently re-opened under new management.

A MOTHER and daughter duo are expanding their franchise empire.

Helen Day and daughter Cassie Kingston only opened Wendy's in Gracemere on Monday, but the pair have already risen to the top of the state's sales.

"We didn't open until late on Monday and we were number two in Queensland," Helen said.

"And we opened Tuesday and we were number one."

Helen is already at the helm of the successful Stockland and City Centre Plaza stores, but was happy to oblige when the Gracemere Shoppingworld asked she join the centre.

The decision comes much to the Gracemere and broader region's delight.

"My goodness, nearly every person says 'great to see you open, good luck'," Helen said.

"And the positive comments have been fantastic from the customers, happy to know that this little (Wendy's) has re-opened."

The McConaghy Group, who run the centre, said they are "delighted" over Wendy's return to the centre under new management, and said there's more to come.

"McConaghy Group hopes to be able to make an announcement in the near future in regard to a bakery tenancy," a spokesman said.

The latest addition follows the recent opening of Gossips Cafe in a prominent corner of the Gracemere Shoppingworld.

The re-opening of Wendy's also bears exciting news for young job seekers.

Across her three stores, Helen employs about 20 locals and hopes to add more to her team.

She has already been swamped with resumes and plans to manage work hours to suit school-aged students.

"I might stay open until that 6.30pm timeslot to give the kids the afternoon to get a job," she said, adding she would like to "give them a bit of pocket money".

Not only is she bringing her friendly approach to business, Helen has also introduced some new treats.

"Wendy's have a fantastic menu," she said.

"We have introduced the hot cinnamon donut, there's more seating available."

Helen has been in business locally since 2002, and says it's the community that keeps her coming back for more.

Cassie juggles work at Wendy's with her other role as a swim instructor at Splash-A-Bout swim school, which her mother said makes her a strong drawcard for the youngsters

Helen said those die-hard Wendy's fans could also tuck into free ice-cream for the next year, if they successfully win a current promo associated with buying a take home pack.