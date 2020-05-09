Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mother daughter duo gives 51 years’ service

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
9th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTHER and daughter, Jeanette Sands and Amy Barnes have clocked up 51 years of service between them in the region’s medical field.

Mrs Sands, a midwife, will soon mark 36 years in her profession at Mater Mothers Private Rockhampton while her daughter has worked as a registered nurse in paediatrics and surgical areas for 15 years.

With such a long tenure at the hospital, the mother and daughter team have many stories to share about their experiences. However, they both suggest the roles they play are a “special privilege”.

Click here for fun puzzles

As a midwife, Mrs Sands recalled many happy and sad times, and believed the periods most memorable to her included being a part of the large diversity of the Mater’s maternity team.

Following in her mother’s footsteps at the Mater Hospital in Rockhampton, Mrs Barnes completed her nursing studies while working at Bethany in Aged Care from 2003 to 2005, before she started at the hospital in 2006.

Mrs Barnes has a young son Jack, (now a very busy, happy two-year-old) who no doubt will shower her with love and affection for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

fox files mater hospital rockhampton tmbcommunity tmbhealth your story
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No school student will be disadvantaged

        premium_icon No school student will be disadvantaged

        News EVERY parent who is home-schooling must read this.

        Restrictions eased for open homes in Rockhampton

        premium_icon Restrictions eased for open homes in Rockhampton

        Property Open homes are once again permitted, though strict social distancing measures...

        Taxi driver punched in back, chased into Centrelink by robber

        premium_icon Taxi driver punched in back, chased into Centrelink by...

        News A TAXI driver was setting up his car for his elderly fare when he was brazenly...

        ‘Cobraball rates relief should have been sorted’: Lauga

        premium_icon ‘Cobraball rates relief should have been sorted’: Lauga

        News KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga says she is frustrated that Livingstone Shire Council has...