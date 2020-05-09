Mother daughter duo gives 51 years’ service

MOTHER and daughter, Jeanette Sands and Amy Barnes have clocked up 51 years of service between them in the region’s medical field.

Mrs Sands, a midwife, will soon mark 36 years in her profession at Mater Mothers Private Rockhampton while her daughter has worked as a registered nurse in paediatrics and surgical areas for 15 years.

With such a long tenure at the hospital, the mother and daughter team have many stories to share about their experiences. However, they both suggest the roles they play are a “special privilege”.

As a midwife, Mrs Sands recalled many happy and sad times, and believed the periods most memorable to her included being a part of the large diversity of the Mater’s maternity team.

Following in her mother’s footsteps at the Mater Hospital in Rockhampton, Mrs Barnes completed her nursing studies while working at Bethany in Aged Care from 2003 to 2005, before she started at the hospital in 2006.

Mrs Barnes has a young son Jack, (now a very busy, happy two-year-old) who no doubt will shower her with love and affection for Mother’s Day on Sunday.