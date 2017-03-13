Mother-daughter duo score success on triathlon course

Joshua Williams makes a splash at the start of the triathlon at Yeppoon on Sunday.

TRIATHLON: Georgia Milfull and her mum Amanda both had reason to celebrate after the fourth and final round of the Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant Race Series at the weekend.

Georgia won the women's long course triathlon in a time of 1:26:45, while Amanda finished second in the short course (58:27) behind Tara Wilson.

The Milfulls were among 35 triathletes who contested the event, staged in ideal conditions at Yeppoon's Capricorn Resort on Sunday.

Numbers were down on previous rounds because the Mooloolaba Triathlon was on at the weekend.

Frenchville Frogs Triathlon Club president Wayne Clifford said the number of female competitors involved was encouraging, and it was great to see family members taking on the triathlon together.

"It was a really good opportunity for people who just like to keep fit to have a good hit-out so I was really happy about that,” he said.

"Race conditions were excellent, with the weather being a little cooler and calm conditions on the water.”

Clifford said it was great to see Ben Brady take the win in the men's long course, while Ulrich Kruger was first home in the men's short course.

Negotiations are continuing for a triathlon to be staged in Tannum in early May.

Clifford is set to stand down from his role as president, a position he has held for more than 10 years.

"I've been involved in the club since its inauguration in the late '90s so I'm happy to move on now,” he said.

"The greatest pleasure I got out of it is seeing everyday people do an event, to give people a non-threatening, non-competitive avenue to use the fitness that they have.

"Obviously we've had a lot of people go on to higher success in the sport but the biggest satisfaction for me was people getting out and challenging themselves on the course.”

RACE RESULTS

Male sprint triathlon,: Ben Brady 1, Scott Chapman 2, Ross Edwards 3

Female sprint triathlon: Georgia Milfull 1, Jenny Barry 2

Male enticer triathlon: Ulrich Kruger 1, Benj Blunt 2, Riley Denham 3

Female enticer triathlon: Tara Wilson 1, Amanda Milfull 2, Gemma Stocks 3