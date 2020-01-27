Mother-daughter help team claim first women’s title

CRICKET: Barbarians have taken out the inaugural women’s competition at the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

They ran out 23-run winners over North Rockhampton Tigers in an entertaining grand final at Victoria Park yesterday morning.

Three teams took part in the women’s competition, while 36 teams are contesting the three-day men’s event which finishes today.

Rain heading into the carnival meant organisers had to enact the wet weather program after wickets at Kalka Shades and Capricorn Coast were unfit for play.

Barbarians' Amelia Smith and Chelsea Williams in the grand final against North Rockhampton Tigers. Picture: Jann Houley

That meant some games set down for turf had to be moved to concrete and some fixtures were shortened from 40 overs to 25.

The women’s games went ahead as scheduled, with North Rockhampton winning their two games yesterday to book their place in the final.

Barbarians, who were beaten by nine runs by North Rockhampton yesterday, bounced back with a convincing win against Fine Legs this morning to advance to the decider.

Batting first in the final, they put on an impressive 4/154.

North Rockhampton Tigers bowler Chloe Coombe in Sunday’s final. Picture: Jann Houley

Chelsea Williams top scored with 33, Gabby Macrae made 29 and Jayme McKellar 25.

North Rockhampton tried valiantly to reach the total but finished at 4/131.

McKellar was the best of Barbarians bowlers with 1/14 off two overs.

McKellar, who was among a handful of Rockhampton Girls Grammar students in the team, said it was great to claim the maiden women’s title.



“I was happy with how we bonded as a team so quickly and I think we were all pretty happy with how we played,” she said.

“I was looking forward to some good competition but also having fun and meeting new people.”

Chelsea Williams top-scored with 33 for Barbarians.

McKellar’s mum Sian Fullagar runs the cricket program at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

She played the first game for the Barbarians but stepped aside to give a young girl the chance to take part.

She then took on the manager’s role and was delighted with the team’s performance.

“They played really well. They supported each other and connected with each other.

“The level of competition was really good; the girls can bowl well and the batting was superb.”

Fullagar plans to enter a RGGS team in the women’s competition next year.

“Hopefully it goes from strength to strength because it’s definitely been successful,” she said.