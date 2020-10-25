Mother, daughter take on Rocky Triathlon

Rockhampton's Natalie Koehler and her mum Margaret were among the competitors at the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday.

MOTHER and daughter duo Margaret and Natalie Koehler were among the 140-strong field that took part in the Fitzroy Frogs’ Rockhampton Triathlon this morning.

Margaret was having her first crack at the sport, lining up in the the women’s enticer (350m swim, 9km ride and 2km run), while experienced triathlete Natalie contested the women’s sprint (800m swim, 18km ride and 4km run).

Despite more than 200 people having registered, organisers believe an overnight storm may have deterred a number of them from turning out.

But they said those who were there thoroughly enjoyed the second edition of the annual event, which featured women and junior triathlons and, for the first time, an all-abilities aquathlon.

The swim leg was held in the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, with the bike leg circling the Rockhampton Showgrounds and the run leg along the riverfront.

Margaret, 54, said it was incredibly satisfying to have completed the event.

“I’ve been trying to find an activity to push myself a little bit more,” she said.

There were five age groups for juniors in the Rockhampton Triathlon. Photo: Jann Houley

“It was just about taking part today and I feel good now that I’ve finished.

“I’d like to keep going, it should be fun… probably a couple more novice ones to get more familiar with it.”

Margaret said it was great to have her daughter there “to show her the ropes”.

Natalie, 24, said she was proud of her mum, who registered for the event before she did.

“She’s a goer, she doesn’t stop. She loves a challenge and just getting out there and pushing herself.

“Once I knew mum was doing it, I thought I might as well do it too.”

Natalie said she “grew up swimming” and was a good runner at school and given she had two legs already mastered, a teacher suggested she should give triathlon a go.

She competed for several years in high school and had a few years off before returning to it in 2017.

She has done an Olympic distance triathlon and is now toying with the idea of a half ironman event.

Natalie said it was good to have a hit-out today, given her last event was the Mooloolaba Triathlon in March.

She said the Rockhampton Triathlon was a fantastic way to introduce new people to the sport.

Full results and photos will appear later in the week.