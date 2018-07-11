Menu
Crime

'Mother-daughter threesome' lands man in jail

Geoff Egan
by
11th Jul 2018 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM
AFTER his 11-year marriage broke down, Morpheus Tim Humphries started looking for intimacy online.

The Mackay man's search lead him to online classifieds Craigslist where he found a listing from a 37-year-old Brisbane woman with what he called a "different" request.

The woman was looking for "fun and experimentation" with herself and her 14-year-old daughter.

Humphries replied to the listing and said he would be interested, as long as police were not involved.

The woman agreed the daughter would "go all the way" with Humphries. He booked two nights in a hotel in Brisbane and flew to the capital.

But the woman and daughter did not exist, they were part of a police sting designed to catch people willing to sleep with underage girls.

Humphries was arrested in his Brisbane hotel room on December 2, last year.

On Wednesday he was sentenced at Brisbane District Court for using the internet to procure a child under the age of 16 for sex.

Judge Deborah Richards said even though the girl did not exist, Humphries's actions showed he was willing to sleep with an underage child.

"You were agreeing to, in essence, a threesome with a 14-year-old girl and her mother," she said.

"The intention was to have sexual intercourse with her."

Humphries was sentenced to two years' jail with the 221 days he has already spent behind bars declared time already served. He will be eligible to apply for parole in August.

