Mother drunk drove to escape ex partner

A MOTHER of eight was talking to police who were waiting at her property, while she was driving over the legal alcohol limit.

Cimerond Peterson, 42, consumed six 375ml cans over seven hours before driving home and walking up to awaiting police at 7.30pm.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Peterson had just escaped a 20-year bad relationship and her former partner had arrived where she was drinking, so she drove to get away from him.

She had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.058. Peterson was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.