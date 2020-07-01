Menu
Crime

Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Jul 2020
A MOTHER is in the midst of settling a lawsuit after she was a left with debilitating injuries from a car crash which has left her out of work.

Natasha-Lee Wilson, 39, filed a lawsuit in the Rockhampton District Court earlier this year against AAI Limited, trading as Suncorp Insurance.

The statement of claim detailed the accident occurred on January 15, 2019.

Ms Wilson was driving a Mazda CX5 on Middle Rd, Gracemere, when the driver of a Toyota Rav4 failed to give way at the intersection with Capricorn St, colliding with the Mazda.

Ms Wilson suffered soft tissue injuries to her right foot, right collarbone, abdomen and cervical and lumbar spine.

The statement of claim alleges the driver, who was insured by AAI Limited, failed to give way, keep any reasonable lookout and drove at an excessive speed.

It is detailed Ms Wilson’s injuries healed within a few weeks but she still experiences pain, discomfort and restriction of movement in her lower back.

It is exacerbated by prolonged sitting or standing, driving long distances, interacting with her children and driving long distances.

She claimed $20,000 for future treatment, including physiotherapy, and medication.

She claimed past economic loss of $39,100 and $430,000 for future economic loss.

Ms Wilson claimed an amount of $555,540 for loss and damages.

An offer to settle was filed in January with further documents submitted in April.

Suncorp Insurance declined to comment on the matter.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

