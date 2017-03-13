Mother Nature stirs things up in Capricornia

A weak low is forming off Cairns, likely to track towards the coast and bring rain with it. Photo: Oz Cyclone Chasers

CAPRICORNIA could see some rain this week, with showers forecast as the weekend nears.

Although a weak surface low has formed east of Cairns, Oz Cyclone Chasers does not expect it to intensify into a tropical cyclone based on current modelling.

In a post on their Facebook page, the group said troughs in the Coral Sea would "spawn a number of weak circulations as they track west towards Queensland's east coast” in the coming weeks.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a high over the Tasman Sea extending a weak ridge along Queensland's coast.

The high will strengthen over the next few days as it slowly moves east, with a significant upper trough associated with an upper low extending into southern Queensland, with the low shifting slowly north-east over coming days.

A surface trough will also move east over the interior of the state before drifting slowly westwards again from tomorrow as the high pressure system in the Tasman Sea builds the ridge along the east coast.

Hotter temperatures have produced a low to moderate fire danger, with the UV index predicted to reach 14 (extreme).

The bureau also forecasts possible isolated thunderstorms in Central Queensland, most likely during the afternoon or evening.

"Severe thunderstorms are unlikely over these parts, but a damaging wind gust would be the mostly likely threat over Central Queensland if one did develop,” a report from the bureau said.

Capricornia forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight (30%) chance of a shower near the coast during this afternoon and evening. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening. Rockhampton is set to hit a top of 34 degrees, while Yeppoon can expect a maximum of 30.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely from the late morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 31 to 36.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers. Light winds. Rockhampton is expected to reach a top of 35.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers. Light winds with a top of 34 for Rockhampton.

Sunday: A maximum of 34 forecast for Rockhampton. Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers. Light winds.