‘We are being ignored’: Baby Lilliana’s mum slams hospital

BABY Lilliana is back from Thailand where she almost died of meningococcal but her mother is once again fearing for her health - this time in an Australia hospital.

The eight-month-old's mother Elisha Robinson is crying out for the Lady Cilento Hospital to "step up" as nobody will help her "very ill" baby.

However, a Children's Health Queensland spokesman said the child was receiving the right care.

"The child is stable and is receiving safe and appropriate care for her condition, including surgery today," the spokesman said.

Gold Coast baby Lilliana Sheridan earlier today in a Bangkok hospital recovering from the first of many surgeries.

Ms Robinson's account was different.

"You have had my very ill daughter fasting for over 24 hours, no milk, no food, no nutrients, no time of the operation which I was told two days ago was booked for her," she wrote on Facebook.

"I've not been treated like a parent of a child whose got meningococcal, I'm being treated like a parent of a child with a common cold.

"Her first day here I was transported from the plane to a waiting bay in ED where they made Lilli fast from 10am to 12am and left her vacuum dressing with no suction for 24 hours."

Ms Robinson said she expected there to be a team of doctors waiting for them when they arrived at the Australian hospital but were disappointed when there wasn't.

"I was brought here at 12pm by ambulance straight from the plane and the she was taken into triage," Ms Robinson said.

"She was kept there for 30 minutes then taken to an emergency room for over 7 hours while they made me fast my daughter and kept her unsealed vacuum dressing with no suction for 24 hours from when it was taken off which they weren't meant to do and didn't take her into theatre till midnight.

"It was disgusting. Her leg was also leaking everywhere in ED for hours and hours I even had to get sheet changed it was leaking."

Elisha Robinson is furious about the treatment her daughter has had at Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane after spending almost three weeks in Thai hospitals.

The family arrived back in Australia on Friday after a nightmare holiday to Thailand.

Lilliana contracted meningococcal on October 25 and it was another Facebook post from Ms Robinson that saved her life.

"My baby is dying in Bangkok Hospital Phuket Town," she wrote on a Facebook.

"She needs O negative blood, please help me, someone please, I'm begging I can't lose my baby."

Gold Coast baby Lilliana is doing a lot better, playing and dancing with her dad Jai Sheridan after she contracted meningococcal while on holidays in Thailand.

The post was shared more than 1200 times and within a day more than 1000 people donated blood to Thai Red Cross.

The donations help Lilliana recover but there were still concerns blood wasn't reaching her limps as her skin became infected.

She was flown to a Bangkok hospital where doctors scraped and cut away the infected skin on her right leg.

She recovered and was flown back to Australia on Friday.

The hospital has been contacted for comment.