Mother of nine caught red handed with restricted Viagra

A ROCKHAMPTON mother of nine faced court this week for possessing a small amount of Viagra, which is a restricted drug unavailable without a prescription.

Lynessa Michell Abel, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 14 to one count each of possessing a restricted drug and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police executed a search warrant at Abel’s address in Kawana on August 19.

Mr Schoeman said police found two tablets of Viagra (sildenafil) inside a makeup case under a small table in the kitchen.

He said police also found a homemade water pipe, commonly used to smoke marijuana, under the kitchen sink. Residue was found in the cone piece and brown water inside the bottle.

He said Abel told police she had found the tablets and placed them in her makeup case and denied using the water pipe, saying she intended to use it to smoke tobacco.

The court heard Abel had a five-page criminal history and was on probation for two years.

Abel’s lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client was a stay at home mum with nine children and was working closely with the Department of Child Safety.

Mr Robertson said his client had been positively engaging with her probation.

Abel was fined $750 with criminal convictions recorded. The property was forfeited to the Crown.