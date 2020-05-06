Menu
Peter Foster on the Gold Coast. pictured with his mother Louise CREDIT -Tertius Pickard
Mother of notorious Gold Coast conman dies

by Staff writer
6th May 2020 12:36 PM
THE mother of notorious Gold Coast conman Peter Foster has passed away.

Lousie Foster-Poletti passed away in the early hours of this morning. It is understood she had been unwell for some time.

Mr Foster was close to his mother, paying a fulsome tribute on Mother's Day almost exactly one year ago.

He said at the time he had feared it would be his ailing mother's last.

 

Peter Foster with his mother Louise Poletti back on Gold Coast after his time in jail 03/06/97 Fost/Fam P/
"The Foster family circus, as I imagine us to be, has travelled the world as one ever since I first started creating mayhem in the early 80s," he said last year.

"We have celebrated Mother's Day or Mothering Sunday or a similar sentiment worldwide, from the Ritz casino in London, the Waldorf Astoria in New York, Beverly Wiltshire in LA, to the beaches of the Caribbean and our own island paradise in the South Pacific."

