Mother of two had appalling history before drug driving

Sharna Louise Nuttal, 24, has never held a driver licence but has managed to rack up an "appalling traffic history". She had meth in her system when she was intercepted by police on Reaney St at 6.55pm on December 13. The mother of two admitted to having a problem with drugs. She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A MAN with eight prior convictions for drink driving and 12 for disqualified driving was granted a restricted licence after drink driving in January.

Brett Ian Edmonds pleaded guilty on Thursday to a drink driving charge. He was intercepted on January 28 at 12.45pm with a blood alcohol content reading of .090. Police opposed the restricted licence application on the grounds of his history which recorded his last convictions for drink driving and disqualified driving in 2008.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke commented that evidence in affidavits filed with the court showed Edmonds had a medical condition years ago which impacted his body's ability to process alcohol and he had installed a breathalyser in his vehicle but it had stopped working.

Edmonds was granted the restricted licence for the eight-month disqualification from driving period. He was also fined $1000.

Others convicted in court this week:

Criminal lawyer Douglas John Winning was disqualified from driving for eight months after a BAC of .146. He was intercepted on Elphinstone St at 1.05am on February 17. Winning was also fined $800.

James John Allison was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $500 after being caught with marijuana in his system while driving on Lower Dawson Rd at 7.30pm on December 21.

Ethan Dean Radford-Randall was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500 after being caught with marijuana in his system while driving on East Lane at 9.30pm on December 1. He only held a provisional licence at the time of the offence, despite having a drivers licence for nine years.

Martin John Wheeler had "three generous" whiskies between 8pm-11.30pm on February 2 and then hopped in a vehicle and drove. He was intercepted on Canning St at 11.55pm with a BAC of .051. He only had a provisional licence at the time. Wheeler was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $600.

Leon Quinton James Mcivor, 30, had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on George St at 1.13pm on December 16. He only had a provisional licence at the time. Mcivor was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $600.

Allan Keith Priestley, 42, had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when police intercepted him driving on East St on December 22. Police also found a syringe containing clear liquid in the driver's footwell along with a clip seal bag of crystal substance containing 0.4g of speed. Priestly pleaded guilty to drug driving, possessing drugs, possessing a syringe, and using a vehicle on a road while unlicenced. He had been disqualified from driving in 2016 and had not renewed his licence. Priestly was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for 10 months as of Thursday.

Shaun Clifton Campion had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Bolsover St at 1.52pm on December 3. Clifton, who apologised for wasting the court's time, said he recently got a job at Kanga Bins and was in the process of renting for the first time. He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $500.

Tiffany Skye Charles, 30, had meth and marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving on Nicholson St, Allenstown, at 8.30pm on December 8. She was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $500.

Luke Jeffrey Richards, 37, had meth and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Diplock St at 7.55am on January 5. He was also unlicensed after failing to renew his licence after a disqualification period. Richards was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Tamie Louise McAuliffe had a BAC of .058 when she was intercepted driving her two children to school in Bajool on February 20 at 8am. She was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $550.

Jayden Kevin Smithwick had smoked 3g of marijuana at 7pm on January 10 and was intercepted driving at 8.45pm on Kerrigan St. He was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $750.