Mother punches daughter for not handing over phone

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 16 to one count each of assault, contravening a domestic violence order, and contravening a requirement or direction of police. Picture: Contributed

A CENTRAL Queensland mother punched her daughter in the head because she wouldn’t share her hotspot data.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 16 to one count each of assault, contravening a domestic violence order, and contravening a requirement or direction of police.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the defendant entered her daughters’ room on September 22 and asked for her to hand over her mobile phone so she could use her hotspot data.

The victim, who was named on a domestic violence protection order against the defendant, refused to hand over her phone, resulting in the defendant swearing at her before leaving the room.

A short time later, the defendant returned to the victim’s room to ask for her phone, which was once again refused.

Mr Schoeman said the defendant became angry and started swearing at the victim.

He said the defendant punched the victim in the back of the head and upper back area, causing immediate pain and dizziness.

He said the defendant had also failed to attend Rockhampton Watch-house in seven days of an identify particulars notice being issued.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had no criminal history and was remorseful for her actions.

“She normally disciplines her children verbally,” Mr Selic said.

“This incident occurred in a time of stress and she has reacted poorly.”

He said his client was receiving counselling through Helem Yumba.

The defendant was ordered to six months’ probation with no criminal conviction recorded.