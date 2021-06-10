Mother pushed after asking group to stop swearing

Malina Joy Passmore pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of common assault and commit public nuisance. FILE PHOTO

Malina Joy Passmore pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of common assault and commit public nuisance. FILE PHOTO

In the heat of the moment, a Central Queensland woman pushed a mother into a garden bed to stop a fight after the woman had asked a group to stop swearing as there were children around.

Malina Joy Passmore, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of common assault and commit public nuisance.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said the victim was with family and friends at a barbecue facility at Southbank Parklands in Brisbane about 6.25pm on January 29 when she overheard Passmore and associates talking loudly and using inappropriate language as they walked by on the promenade.

Sergeant Campbell said the victim called out to the persons to stop swearing as there were children around, including her own.

She said Passmore’s associates then confronted the victim and an altercation allegedly occurred.

She said Passmore walked up to the victim and pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall backwards into a garden bed before leaving with her associates.

The court heard the victim suffered injuries and Queensland Ambulance Service was called, however, the injuries were alleged to have been caused by the altercation, not by Passmore.

Sergeant Campbell said when speaking to police, Passmore was belligerent and observed to be intoxicated.

Passmore’s solicitor said his client, who lived in Mount Morgan, wasn’t directly involved in the alleged assault.

“She walked up after her cousin had already started (allegedly) assaulting the victim to stop the fight,” he said.

“She was able to control her cousin and the fighting had stopped.

“My client understood what her cousin was like and that is why she pushed the victim away.”

He said there were no allegations of his client punching the victim.

He said his client had “good” family support in Rockhampton and had enrolled in Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services.

Passmore was sentenced to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to perform 50 hours of unpaid community service.