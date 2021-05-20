Mother sells quirky Airbnb to help bravery award winner

EmmyLee Anaya is selling off her quirky but charming Buderim Airbnb with the sale to allow her daughter Niamh Anaya to step into the market. Photo: Patrick Woods.

EmmyLee Anaya is selling off her quirky but charming Buderim Airbnb with the sale to allow her daughter Niamh Anaya to step into the market. Photo: Patrick Woods.

Niamh Anaya was five years old when she crawled out of a wreckage of a car crash which should have killed her mother and walked several kilometres to a remote town to find help.

Her mum, EmmyLee Anaya, was "left for dead" after a semi-trailer veered into the centre of the two-lane highway and left the scene in October 2006.

The pair were en route to a wedding when their vehicle car rolled six times but amazingly, Niamh escaped with only seat belt marks.

Her mother broke almost every bone in her body but without her daughter's efforts would almost certainly have died.

Despite her tender years, Niamh climbed out of the wreckage, crawled through a barbed wire fence and eventually hailed down a car with two doctors in it.

"We rolled the car six times, a hit and run that left us for dead," EmmyLee said, looking back on a day that was supposed to be filled with love and laughter.

"I spent a year on my back and had to start life from scratch."

Niamh's actions won her a NSW bravery award in 2008.

Fifteen years on, EmmyLee will repay her efforts by helping Niamh, now 20, make a start in the Sunshine Coast's property market.

EmmyLee has placed her priceless, next-level Buderim Airbnb property on the market with a goal to purchase two one-bedroom apartments in Alexandra Headland for herself and Niamh.

The Airbnb, which can sleep 14 people and has a maximum annual income of $114,000, has allowed EmmyLee to run her charity Hoa's Angels.

EmmyLee and Niamh Anaya in 2010 after a trip to Southeast Asia where they helped out at orphanages and hospitals. Picture: Robyne Cuerel

Through her travels for the charity, EmmyLee takes over suitcases full of clothes which she gives to disadvantaged people in Africa, Fiji, Vietnam, Nepal, the likes.

Those suitcases are then used to bring back collector's items, gifts and donations which are all proudly displayed on the walls and rooms of the Airbnb.

The property itself is akin to a walking piece of art and everything is being sold.

"I bought this house alone as a single mum 13 years ago and I've just kept adding to it," she said.

"We have filled a storage shed with all out personal stuff but what's left is being sold. Everything is going.

"I really hope whoever buys it continues to use it as an Airbnb. I think that would be heartbreaking."

The McGill Group director Mark McGill is marking the 760sq m property and said it had quirky-levels which were off the scale.

"It's incredible rare," Mr McGill said.

"I definitely think it's not a head purchase, but a heart purchase. You need to fall in love with the feel of it.

"When you walk in, it's like going into a trance. Just has this calming relaxing feeling."

Niamh and EmmyLee Anaya of Hoa's Angels recently visited disadvantaged children overseas. Photo: Contributed

Mr McGill said the price was by negotiation only and the address would be available on request.

With the Sunshine Coast's housing market going gangbusters, EmmyLee said the sale will provide Niamh, a disability support worker, will the opportunity to start her own property journey.

"We've both had our fair share of challenges, so this place can't be our priority anymore," she said.

"Buying on the Coast on average wage is a real struggle, so this will give her a head start.

"Plus I want my kids and grandbabies to be here. She can venture out in her career but always have a base to come home to."

While this marks the "end of an era" for EmmyLee and Niamh, the pair are excited for what the appears in the next chapter.