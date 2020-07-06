Mother-son master renovation skills

SKILLED UP: Maverick Laskowski on the tools, putting into practice what he learned at the CQUniversity Renovation Series. Picture: Contributed

Mother and son Kate and Maverick Laskowski are putting their newly acquired skills to good use, helping turning their new house into more of a home.

The pair used to travel hundreds of kilometres from Middlemount to Rockhampton every week to attend the CQUniversity’s Renovation Series short courses.

They’ve recently settled in Yeppoon and are putting what they’ve learned into practice.

Kate said they enjoyed the classes, which proved valuable for both of them.

“I decided to do the Renovation Series course because I felt that it was important for my son to keep furthering his education,” she said.

“He left school early and had some challenges but it’s important for kids to have skills.

“My son really enjoyed it – he didn’t know that he could learn about renovations.

“He wants to do further training in engineering.

Kate said she got plenty from it as well.

“I loved doing it too. Now I can be a lot more help to my husband, who normally does these sorts of jobs,” she said.

“We’ve pretty much done everything we learned during the course – we’ve put in walls and frames, skirting boards and doors,” she said.

“It’s really good to do the course, just for the experience of it. It’s also good for kids to do something physical.”

For more information or to enrol call 13 27 86 or visit cqu.edu.au/shortcourses.