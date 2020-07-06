Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SKILLED UP: Maverick Laskowski on the tools, putting into practice what he learned at the CQUniversity Renovation Series. Picture: Contributed
SKILLED UP: Maverick Laskowski on the tools, putting into practice what he learned at the CQUniversity Renovation Series. Picture: Contributed
News

Mother-son master renovation skills

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Mother and son Kate and Maverick Laskowski are putting their newly acquired skills to good use, helping turning their new house into more of a home.

The pair used to travel hundreds of kilometres from Middlemount to Rockhampton every week to attend the CQUniversity’s Renovation Series short courses.

They’ve recently settled in Yeppoon and are putting what they’ve learned into practice.

Kate said they enjoyed the classes, which proved valuable for both of them.

“I decided to do the Renovation Series course because I felt that it was important for my son to keep furthering his education,” she said.

“He left school early and had some challenges but it’s important for kids to have skills.

“My son really enjoyed it – he didn’t know that he could learn about renovations.

“He wants to do further training in engineering.

Kate said she got plenty from it as well.

“I loved doing it too. Now I can be a lot more help to my husband, who normally does these sorts of jobs,” she said.

“We’ve pretty much done everything we learned during the course – we’ve put in walls and frames, skirting boards and doors,” she said.

“It’s really good to do the course, just for the experience of it. It’s also good for kids to do something physical.”

For more information or to enrol call 13 27 86 or visit cqu.edu.au/shortcourses.

cquniversity rockhampton renovation series
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears military museum could close with impending sale

        premium_icon Fears military museum could close with impending sale

        Property The heritage-listed former drill hall was listed for sale earlier this year.

        Five things to do in CQ these school holidays

        premium_icon Five things to do in CQ these school holidays

        Whats On Delve into history, meet some furry friends or take in stunning views.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to get behind Lions, Suns

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to get behind Lions, Suns

        Letters to the Editor See our letters to the editor, texts and Harry’s cartoon here

        BYTE ME: Handy Excel tips and why emails are here to stay

        premium_icon BYTE ME: Handy Excel tips and why emails are here to stay

        Technology Columnist Bruce Kerr discusses emails, their use and associated security.